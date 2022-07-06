Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $41.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

