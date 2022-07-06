Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

