Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

