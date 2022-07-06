Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.