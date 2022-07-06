PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

