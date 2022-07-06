PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.