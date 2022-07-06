Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $747.00.
NYSE:PSO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
