Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $747.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.