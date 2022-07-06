Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

