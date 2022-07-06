Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

