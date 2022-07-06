Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

