Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.42.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

