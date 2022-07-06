Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

NYSE PXD opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.