Piper Sandler Cuts Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target to $17.50

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $15.18 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

