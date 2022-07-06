Piper Sandler Cuts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $24.50

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.