Piper Sandler Increases Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target to $22.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Investar stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
