Piper Sandler Increases Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target to $22.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investar stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

