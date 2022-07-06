Piper Sandler Lowers First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $16.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of FBP opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.
In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.