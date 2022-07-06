Piper Sandler Lowers First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $16.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

