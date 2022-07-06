Piper Sandler Lowers Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $11.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $9.93 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

