PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Up 4.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

