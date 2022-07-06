Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PSTL opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

