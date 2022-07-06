Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

APTS stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

