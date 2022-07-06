Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.
APTS stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
