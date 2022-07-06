Private Ocean LLC Sells 357 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PEP stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

