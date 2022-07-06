ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 248,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,958 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

