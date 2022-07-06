Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.60 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

