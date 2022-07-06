PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

