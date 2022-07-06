Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 86,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 488,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

