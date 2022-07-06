Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.09.

TSE:CNR opened at C$147.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.73. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$128.50 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,013,213,304.39. Insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

