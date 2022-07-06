Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cognyte Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognyte Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CGNT stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.