Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cognyte Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognyte Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

CGNT stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.