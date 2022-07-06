Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reduced by Wedbush

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

PAYX stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

