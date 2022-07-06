Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

