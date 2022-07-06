Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

QRTEA stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

