Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 2,902,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.