Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 2,902,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.24) to GBX 8,000 ($96.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,700.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

