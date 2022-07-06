Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $94,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $596.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,588. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

