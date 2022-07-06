Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,769 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.53) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.33) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.67) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.63 ($30.01).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,189 ($26.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The company has a market capitalization of £42.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,244.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,282.88. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,965.50 ($23.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.96).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

