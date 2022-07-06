REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

REVG stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 611.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 376,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

