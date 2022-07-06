RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.38 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $243.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.26. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

