Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as high as C$6.12. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 114,318 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.64 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$470,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,287.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

