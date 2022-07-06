Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

NYSE:ROP opened at $401.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

