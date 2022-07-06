Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $100,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

