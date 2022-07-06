Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.33.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

