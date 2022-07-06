SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $324.71 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

