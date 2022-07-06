Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,437 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

