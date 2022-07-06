Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

G24 opened at €50.88 ($53.00) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.64.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

