SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%.
SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.
