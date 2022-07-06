Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.