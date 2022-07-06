Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.