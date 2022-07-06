ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $495.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.85, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

