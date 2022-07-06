Sfmg LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

