Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €88.64 ($92.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.00 and its 200 day moving average is €91.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($172.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.