Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Decreases By 21.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueCity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlueCity at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

