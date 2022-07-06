Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expands By 21.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

